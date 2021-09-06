Operation Enduring Freedom: Heroes from the Lone Star State

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States War in Afghanistan came to an end days before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack. ValleyCentral is recognizing the men and women from Texas who lost their lives serving, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The war in Afghanistan began October 15, 1999, with an Al-Qaeda and Taliban Nexus. Both groups were linked as terrorist entities when the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1267 creating the al-Queda and Taliban Sanctions Committee. The UN move followed with dominant power from al-Qaeda with their leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden lead the terror group for years throughout Afghanistan, Sudan, and Peshwar, Pakistan up till the mid-1990s. The Taliban rose from the ashes of Afghanistan’s post-Soviet civil war, providing al-Qaeda sanctuary for operations, according to a timeline from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Al-Queda operatives assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud, a commander of the Northern Alliance, an anti-Taliban coalition on September 9, 2001.

Fireball explodes from World Trade Center south tower after crash of United Airlines Flight 175 Boeing 767-200 jet, New York City, photo. AP PHOTO BY CHAO SOI CHEONG

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda operatives hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. President George W. Bush vows to “win the war against terrorism,” and later zeros in on al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was then tracked to a Tora Bora cave complex southeast of Kabul that was well-equipped in December 2001, Afghan militias engage in a two-week battle with al-Qaeda militants. The battle resulted in a few hundred deaths and the event escape of bin-Laden.

Credit: Associated Press Photo

On October 29, 2004, Osama bin Laden resurfaced releasing a videotaped message three weeks after the country’s presidential election, days before the U.S. polls. Bin Laden takes responsibility for the 9/11 attacks and taunts the Bush administration.

New in office, United States President Barack Obama announced his recommitment to Afghanistan on February 17, 2009. President Obama announced plans to send 17,000 more troops to the war zone. As well as announcing plans for the United States to follow a timetable to draw down most combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2011.

After nine months of renewing the U.S. to the Afghan war effort, Obama announces a major escalation. Additionally committing 30,000 forces to the fight, on top of the 68,000 in place.

On May 2, 2011, Osama bin Laden is killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. President Obama also prepares to announce the withdrawal of some, possibly all, of the 30,000 surge troops in July.

June 22, 2011, Obama announces troop drawdown, withdrawing 33,000 troops by the summer of 2012. President Obama later announces in May of 2014 the United States troop withdrawal, planning a timetable for most U.S. forces withdrawing from Afghanistan by the end of 2016.

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

While in office, President Donald Trump outlines his Afghanistan Policy in an address to troops on August 21, 2017. Trump said although his “original instinct was to pull out,” he will instead press ahead with an open-ended military commitment to prevent the emergence of “a vacuum for terrorists,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

In September 2019, President Trump broke off a peace talk scheduled with Taliban leaders and the Afghan President. Trump tweeted he canceled the secret meeting after a U.S. soldier was killed in a Taliban attack.

The Taliban responded saying it’s “committed to continuing negotiations,” but warned the cancellation will cause an increase in deaths.

On November 17, 2020, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller announced a plan to have the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January, days before President Joe Biden was inaugurated. The decision to pull out troops in previous months, moving closer to fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promise to end the so-called forever wars.

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden announced on April 14, 2021, that the U.S. would not meet the deadline set under the U.S.-Taliban agreement to withdraw all troops by May 1 however, does release a plan for a full withdrawal by September 11, 2021.

President Biden defended his administration’s decision in withdrawal on August 16, 2021, ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. Biden acknowledges that troop withdrawal had been “messy” and credits Afghan security forces for failing to counter the Taliban.

Biden says the military will help evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States, as well as expanding refugee-status access for vulnerable Afghans.

On August 26, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

On August 30, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue became the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officially ending America’s longest war.

Heroes from the Lone Star State

The following are the 187 Texans who died as part of Operation Eduring Freedom. The women and men are listed in chronological order.

Army Sergeant Nathan R. Chapman

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 31

Date of Passing: January 4. 2002

Air Foce Tech. Sergeant John A. Chapman

Hometown: Waco

Age: 36

Date of Passing: March 4, 2002

Army Staff Sergeant Brian T. Craig

Hometown: Houston

Age: 27

Date of Passing: April 15, 2002

Army Specialist Rodrigo Gonzalez-Garza

Hometown: N/A

Age: 26

Date of Passing: February 23, 2003

Air Force Staff Sergeant John Teal

Hometown: Dallas

Age: 29

Date of Passing: March 23, 2003

Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Losano

Hometown: Del Rio

Age: 24

Date of Passing: April 28, 2003

Army Sergeant 1st Class John E. Taylor

Hometown: Wichita Falls Texas

Age: 31

Date of Passing: May 17, 2003

Army Specialist Juan M. Torres

Hometown: Houston

Age: 25

Date of Passing: July 12, 2004

Army Corporal William M. ‘Bill’ Amundson Jr.

Hometown: The Woodlands

Age: 21

Date of Passing: October 19, 2004

Army Specialist Isaac E. Diaz

Hometown: Rio Hondo

Age: 26

Date of Passing: December 1, 2004

Army Private First Class Steven C. Tucker

Hometown: Grapevine

Age: 19

Date of Passing: May 21, 2005

Army Lieutenant Colonel Albert E. Smart

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 41

Date of Passing: May 28, 2005

Army Private First Class Damian J. Garza

Hometown: Odessa

Age: 19

Date of Passing: August 4, 2005

Marine Lance Corporal Phillip C. George

Hometown: Houston

Age: 22

Date of Passing: August 18, 2005

Army 1st Lieutenant Laura M. Walker

Hometown: N/A

Age: 24

Date of Passing: August 18, 2005

Army Staff Sergeant Clinton T. Newman

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 26

Date of Passing: February 13, 2006

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric W. Totten

Hometown: N/A

Age: 34

Date of Passing: May 5, 2006

Army Sergeant Jeffery S. Wiekamp

Hometown: Utopia

Age: 23

Date of Passing: May 5, 2006

Army Sergeant Roger P. Pena Jr.

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 29

Date of Passing: June 14, 2006

Army Staff Sergeant Eric Caban

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 28

Date of Passing: July 19, 2006

Army Specialist Andrew Velez

Hometown: Lubbock

Age: 22

Date of Passing: July 25, 2006

Army Specialist Rogelio R. Garza Jr.

Hometown: Corpus Christi

Age: 26

Date of Passing: August 11, 2006

Army Sergeant 1st Class William R. Brown

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 30

Date of Passing: November 6, 2006

Army Staff Sergeant Michael A. Shank

Hometown: Bonham

Age: 31

Date of Passing: November 28, 2006

Army Private First Class Jospeh G. Harris

Hometown: Sugar Land

Age: 19

Date of Passing: May 3, 2007

Army Corporal Zachary R. Endsley

Hometown: Spring

Age: 21

Date of Passing: July 23, 2007

Army Major Thomas G. Bostick Jr.

Hometown: Llano

Age: 37

Date of Passing: July 27, 2007

Army Private First Class Alan J. Austin

Hometown: Houston

Age: 21

Date of Passing: August 12, 2007

Army Sergeant Charles B. Kitowski III

Hometown: Farmers Branch

Age: 31

Date of Passing: August 12, 2007

Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mark R. Cannon

Hometown: Lubbock

Age: 31

Date of Passing: October 2, 2017

Marine Sergeant Matthew E. Mendoza

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 24

Date of Passing: June 20, 2008

Marine Staff Sergeant Edgar A. Heredia

Hometown: Houston

Age: 28

Date of Passing: June 26, 2008

Army Sergeant Jaime Gonzalez Jr.

Hometown: Austin

Age: 40

Date of Passing: August 3, 2008

Army Private John A. Mattox

Hometown: Daingerfield

Age: 23

Date of Passing: August 10, 2008

Army Sergeant 1st Class David J. Todd Jr.

Hometown: Marrero

Age: 36

Date of Passing: August 20, 2008

Army Staff Sergeant Brandon W. Farley

Hometown: Grand Praire

Age: 30

Date of Passing: September 18, 2008

Air Force Major Rodolfo I. Rodriguez

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 34

Date of Passing: September 20, 2008

Army Specialist Cory J. Bertrand

Hometown: Center

Age: 18

Date of Passing: October 14, 2008

Army Corporal Peter J. Courcy

Hometown: Frisco

Age: 22

Date of Passing: February 12, 2009

Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond J. Munden

Hometown: Mesquite

Age: 35

Date of Passing: February 16, 2009

Marine Staff Sergeant Archie A. Taylor

Hometown: Tomball

Age: 37

Date of Passing: March 14, 2009

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mark E. Stratton II

Hometown: Houston

Age: 39

Date of Passing: May 26, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Mathew G. Reza

Hometown: Austin

Age: 27

Date of Passing: May 31, 2009

Army Private First Class Matthew D. Ogden

Hometown: Corpus Christi

Age: 33

Date of Passing: June 1, 2009

Army Specialist Jarrett P. Griemel

Hometown: La Porte

Age: 20

Date of Passing: June 3, 2009

Army Private First Class Peter K. Cross

Hometown: Saginaw

Age: 20

Date of Passing June 26, 2009

Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Darren Ethan Tate

Hometown: Canyon

Age: 21

Date of Passing: July 8, 2009

Army Specialist Joshua R. Farris

Hometown: La Grange

Age: 22

Date of Passing: July 9, 2009

Army Sergeant Gregory Owens Jr.

Hometown: Garland

Age: 24

Date of Passing: July 20, 2009

Army Specialist Andrew J. Roughton

Hometown: Houston

Age: 21

Date of Passing: July 20, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Travis T. Babine

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 20

Date of Passing: August 6, 2009

Marine Sergeant Jay M. Hoskins

Hometown: Paris

Age: 24

Date of Passing: August 6, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Clayton P. Bowen

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 29

Date of Passing: August 18, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Christopher S. Baltazar Jr.

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 19

Date of Passing: September 3, 2009

Army 2nd Lieutenant Darryn D. Andrews

Hometown: Dallas

Age: 34

Date of Passing: September 4, 2009

Marine Captain Joshua S. Meadows

Hometown: Bastrop

Age: 30

Date of Passing: September 5, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Michael C. Murphrey

Hometown: Snyder

Age: 25

Date of Passing: September 6, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Mills

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 24

Date of Passing: September 16, 2009

Army Sergeant David A. Davis

Hometown: Dalhart

Age: 28

Date of Passing: September 19, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Chris N. Staats

Hometown: Fredericksburg

Age: 32

Date of Passing: October 16, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Shawn H. McNabb

Hometown: Terrell

Age: 24

Date of Passing: October 26, 2009

Army Sgt. Fernando Delarosa

Hometown: Alamo

Age: 24

Date of Passing: October 27, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Cody R. Stanley

Hometown: Rosanky

Age: 21

Date of Passing: October 28, 2009

Marine Sergeant Cesar B. Ruiz

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 26

Date of Passing: October 31, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Shawn P. Hefner

Hometown: Hico

Age: 22

Date of Passing: November 13, 2009

Army Specialist Joseph M. Lewis

Hometown: Terrell

Age: 26

Date of Passing: November 17, 2009

Army Sergeant James M. Nolen

Hometown: Alvin

Age: 25

Date of Passing: November 22, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Mark D. Juarez

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 23

Date of Passing: January 9, 2010

Marine Corporal Nicholas K. Uzenski

Hometown: Tomball

Age: 21

Date of Passing: January 11, 2010

Army Captain Paul W. Pena

Hometown: San Marcos

Age: 27

Date of Passing: January 19, 2010

Army Specialist Bobby J. Pagan

Hometown: Austin

Age: 23

Date of Passing: February 13, 2010

Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Sean L. Caughman

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 43

Date of Passing: February 16, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Garrett W. Gamble

Hometown: Sugar Land

Age: 20

Date of Passing: March 11, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Christopher Rangel

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 22

Date of Passing: May 6, 2010

Marine Corporal Jeffery W. Johnson

Hometown: Tomball

Age: 21

Date of Passing: May 11, 2010

Marine Sergeant Kenneth B. May Jr.

Hometown: Kilgore

Age: 26

Date of Passing: May 11, 2010

Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zarian Wood

Hometown: Houston

Age: 29

Date of Passing: May 16, 2010

Marine Corporal Jacob C. Leicht

Hometown: College Station

Age: 24

Date of Passing: May 27, 2010

Marine Sergeant Brandon C. Bury

Hometown: Kingwood

Age: 26

Date of Passing: June 6, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Derek Hernandez

Hometown: Edinburg

Age: 20

Date of Passing: June 6, 2010

Army Specialist Matthew R. Catlett

Hometown: Houston

Age: 23

Date of Passing: June 7, 2010

Air Force Technician Sergeant Michael P. Flores

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 31

Date of Passing: June 9, 2010

Army Sergeant Mario Rodriguez

Hometown: Smithville

Age: 24

Date of Passing: June 11, 2010

Army Staff Sgt. Edwardo Loredo

Hometown: Houston

Age: 34

Date of Passing: June 24, 2010

Army Specialist Jerod H. Osborne

Hometown: Royse City

Age: 20

Date of Passing: July 5, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jesse W. Ainsworth

Hometown: Dayton

Age: 24

Date of Passing: July 10, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Shaun M. Mittler

Hometown: Austin

Age: 32

Date of Passing: July 10, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Leston M. Winters

Hometown: Sour Lake

Age: 30

Date of Passing: July 15, 2010

Army Specialist James J. O’Quin

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 20

Date of Passing: July 23, 2010

Army Captain Jason E. Holbrook

Hometown: Burnet

Age: 28

Date of Passing: July 29, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Shane R. Martin

Hometown: Spring

Age: 23

Date of Passing: July 29, 2010

Army Sgt. Kyle B. Stout

Hometown: Texarkana

Age: 25

Date of Passing: July 30, 2010

Army Private First Class John E. Andrade

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 19

Date of Passing: August 7, 2010

Marine Sergeant Jose L. Saenz III

Hometown: Pleasanton

Age: 30

Date of Passing: August 9, 2010

Army Private First Class Benjamen G. Chisholm

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 24

Date of Passing: August 17, 2010

Army Specialist Alexis V. Maldonado

Hometown: Witchita Falls

Age: 20

Date of Passing: August 21, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jesse Infante

Hometown: Cypress

Age: 30

Date of Passing: August 30, 2010

Army Private First Class Diego M. Montoya

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 20

Date of Passing: September 2, 2010

Air Force Senior Airman Daniel R. Sanchez

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 23

Date of Passing: September 16, 2010

Army Sergeant 1st Class Calvin B. Harrison

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 31

Date of Passing: September 29, 2010

Army Private First Class Cody A. Board

Hometown: McKinney

Age: 19

Date of Passing: October 4, 2010

Army Sergeant Carlos A. Benitez

Hometown: Carrollton

Age: 24

Date of Passing: October 14, 2010

Marine Corporal Jorge Villarreal Jr.

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 22

Date of Passing: October 17, 2010

Army Specialist Pedro A. Maldonado

Hometown: Houston

Age: 20

Date of Passing: October 29, 2010

Army Private First Class Kyle M. Holder

Hometown: Conroe

Age: 18

Date of Passing: November 17, 2010

Army Private First Class Devon J. Harris

Hometown: Mesquite

Age: 24

Date of Passing: November 27, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jason A. Reeves

Hometown: Odessa

Age: 32

Date of Passing: December 5, 2010

Marine Private First Class Colton W. Rusk

Hometown: Orange Grove

Age: 20

Date of Passing: December 6, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Jose L. Maldonado

Hometown: Mathis

Age: 21

Date of Passing: December 17, 2010

Marine Corporal Tevan L. Nguyen

Hometown: Hutto

Age: 21

Date of Passing: December 28, 2010

Army Private First Class Ira B. Laningham IV

Hometown: Zapata

Age: 22

Date of Passing: January 7, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Omar Aceves

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 30

Date of Passing: January 12, 2011

Army Specialist Omar Soltero

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 28

Date of Passing: January 31, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Chauncy R. Mays

Hometown: Cookville

Age: 25

Date of Passing: February 28, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Mecolus C. McDaniel

Hometown: Fort Hood

Age: 33

Date of Passing: March 19, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Bryan A. Burgess

Hometown: Cleburne

Age: 29

Date of Passing: March 29, 2011

Army 1st Lieutenant Robert F. Welch III

Hometown: Denton

Age: 26

Date of Passing: April 3, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Scott H. Burgess

Hometown: Franklin

Age: 32

Date of Passing: April 4, 2011

Marine Staff Sergeant Jeremy D. Smith

Hometown: Arlington

Age: 26

Date of Passing: April 6, 2011

Army Specialist Joel A. Ramirez

Hometown: Waxahachie

Age: 22

Date of Passing: Aprile 16, 2011

Army Corporal Charles J. Wren

Hometown: Beeville

Age: 25

Date of Passing: April 16, 2011

Army Sergeant John P. Castro

Hometown: Andrews

Age: 25

Date of Passing: April 22, 2011

Air Force Captain Nathan J. Nylander

Hometown: Hockley

Age: 35

Date of Passing: April 27, 2011

Army Specialist Riley S. Spaulding

Hometown: Sheridan

Age: 21

Date of Passing: May 4, 2011

Army Private First Class Andrew M. Krippner

Hometown: Garland

Age: 20

Date of Passing: May 23, 2011

Army Private First Class Anthony M. Nunn

Hometown: Burnet

Age: 19

Date of Passing: May 30, 2011

Army Sergeant Joshua D. Powell

Hometown: Quitman

Age: 28

Date of Passing: June 4, 2011

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley J. Gaudet

Hometown: Gladewater

Age: 31

Date of Passing: June 5, 2011

Marine Private First Class Josue Ibarra

Hometown: Midland

Age: 21

Date of Passing: June 19, 2011

Marine Lance Corporal John F. Farias

Hometown: New Braunfels

Age: 20

Date of Passing: June 28, 2011

Marine Corporal Mark R. Goyet

Hometown: Sinton

Age: 22

Date of Passing: June 28, 2011

Army Sergeant Jacob Molina

Hometown: Houston

Age: 27

Date of Passing: July 19, 2011

Army Master Sergeant Benjamin Stevenson

Hometown: Canyon Lake

Age: 36

Date of Passing: July 21, 2011

Navy Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Stephen M. Mills

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 35

Date of Passing: August 6, 2011

Army Master Sergeant Charles L. Price III

Hometown: Milam

Age: 40

Date of Passing: August 12, 2011

Army Specialist Jesse W. Dietrich

Hometown: Venus

Age: 20

Date of Passing: August 25, 2011

Army Specialist Michael C. Roberts

Hometown: Watauga

Age: 23

Date of Passing: August 27, 2011

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian K. Lundy

Hometown: Austin

Age: 25

Date of Passing: September 9, 2011

Army Sergeant Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr.

Hometown: Pharr

Age: 26

Date of Passing: September 14, 2011

Army 1st Lieutenant Andres Zermeno

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 26

Date of Passing: September 25, 2011

Army Private First Class David A. Drake

Hometown: Lumberton

Age: 21

Date of Passing: September 28, 2011

Marine Lance Corporal Benjamin W. Schmidt

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 24

Date of Passing: October 6, 2011

Army Sergeant 1st Class Houston M. Taylor

Hometown: Hurst

Age: 25

Date of Passing: October 13, 2011

Army Sergeant Paul A. Rivera

Hometown: Roundrock

Age: 26

Date of Passing: October 22, 2011

Army Lieutenant Colonel David E. Cabrera

Hometown: Abilene

Age: 41

Date of Passing: October 29, 2011

Army Sergeant James M. Darrough

Hometown: Austin

Age: 38

Date of Passing: October 29, 2011

Army Private First Class Cody R. Norris

Hometown: Houston

Age: 20

Date of Passing: November 9, 2011

Army Specialist Kurt W. Kern

Hometown: McAllen

Age: 20

Date of Passing: December 27, 2011

Marine Corporal Joseph D. Logan

Hometown: Willis

Age: 22

Date of Passing: January 19, 2012

Army Specialist Payton A. Jones

Hometown: Marble Falls

Age: 19

Date of Passing: March 1, 2012

Army 1st Lieutenant Clovis T. Ray

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 34

Date of Passing: March 15, 2012

Army Specialist Philip C.S. Schiller

Hometown: The Colony

Age: 21

Date of Passing: April 11, 2012

Army Sergeant Tanner S. Higgins

Hometown: Yantis

Age: 23

Date of Passing: April 14, 2012

Marine Staff Sergeant Joseph H. Fankhauser

Hometown: Mason

Age: 30

Date of Passing: April 22, 2012

Marine Sergeant Wade D. Wilson

Hometown: Normangee

Age: 22

Date of Passing: May 11, 2012

Army Specialist Alex Hernandez III

Hometown: Round Rock

Age: 21

Date of Passing: May 12, 2012

Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jorge Luis Velasquez

Hometown: Houston

Age: 35

Date of Passing: May 12, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Roberto Loeza

Hometown: El Paso

Age: 28

Date of Passing: May 25, 2012

Army Sergeant Juan P. Navarro

Hometown: Austin

Age: 23

Date of passing: July 7, 2012

Army Specialist Krystal M. Fitts

Hometown: Houston

Age: 26

Date of Passing: July 17, 2012

Army Sergeant John E. Hansen

Hometown: Austin

Age: 41

Date of Passing: July 26, 2012

Army 1st Sergeant Russell R. Bell

Hometown: Tyler

Age: 37

Date of Passing: August 2, 2012

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clayton R. Beauchamp

Hometown: Weatherford

Age: 21

Date of Passing: August 7, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Jeremie S. Border

Hometown: Mesquite

Age: 28

Date of Passing: September 1, 2012

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Montenegro Jr.

Hometown: Houston

Age: 31

Date of Passing: September 5, 2012

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thalia S. Ramirez

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 28

Date of Passing: September 5, 2012

Army Private First Class Genaro Bedoy

Hometown: Amarillo

Age: 20

Date of Passing: September 16, 2012

Army Sergeant 1st Class Riley G. Stephens

Hometown: Tolar

Age: 39

Date of Passing: September 28, 2012

Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Milton W. Brown

Hometown: Dallas

Age: 28

Date of Passing: October 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Kashif M. Memon

Hometown: Houston

Age: 31

Date of Passing: October 25, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Nelson D. Trent

Hometown: Austin

Age: 37

Date of Passing: December 13, 2012

Army Sergeant Enrique Mondragon

Hometown: The Colony

Age: 23

Date of Passing: December 24, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Michael H. Simpson

Hometown: San Antonio

Age: 30

Date of Passing: May 1, 2013

Army Specialist Kevin Cardoza

Hometown: Mercedes

Age: 19

Date of Passing: Nay 4, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Joe A. Nunez Rodriguez

Hometown: Pasadena

Age: 29

Date of Passing: May 30, 2013

Army Private First Class Mariano M. Raymundo

Hometown: Houston

Age: 21

Date of Passing: June 1, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Job M. Reigoux

Hometown: Austin

Age: 30

Date of Passing: June 1, 2013

Army Sergeant William R. Moody

Hometown: Burleson

Age: 30

Date of Passing: June 18, 2013

Army Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox

Hometown: Port Arthur

Age: 22

Date of Passing: July 22, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Stephen M. New

Hometown: Baytown

Age: 26

Date of Passing: August 11, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Richard L. Vazquez

Hometown: Seguin

Age: 28

Date of Passing: November 13, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Alex A. Viola

Hometown: Keller

Age: 29

Date of Passing: November 17, 2013

Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class James L. Smith

Hometown: Huffman

Age: 38

Date of Passing: December 11, 2013

Army Specialist Kerry M.G. Danyluk

Hometown: Cuero

Age: 27

Date of Passing: April 12, 2014

Army Specialist Christian J. Chandler

Hometown: Trenton

Age: 20

Date of Passing: April 28, 2014

Marine Sergeant Thomas Z. Spitzer

Hometown: New Braunfels

Age: 23

Date of Passing: June 25, 2014

Army Sergeant 1st Class Samuel C. Hairston

Hometown: Houston

Age: 35

Date of Passing: August 12, 2014

All photos and information were taken from the military times, honor the fallen database.

All photos and information were taken from the military times, honor the fallen database.

