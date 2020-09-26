Overton Brooks VA Medical Center offers veterans free flu shots

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. military is encouraging veterans to get flu shots this year, and Saturday a free drive-thru flu clinic was held Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for vets.

The Medical Center has made it possible for vets to get the flu shot without leaving their vehicles, and Saturday’s drive-through was available to anyone who receives care at the main hospital., providing they bring their VA identification card.

Caroline Chartier, manager of the Medical Center’s Health Promotion Program, cautioned vets taking the shot to drink plenty of water, wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing while at Overton Brooks.

Vets also may get their flu shots by scheduling an appointment or by just walking into the hospital with their VA identification card.

The shots will also be available to vets who use one of the outpatient clinics in Monore, Longview, or Texarkana each Wednesday through December 16.

The next drive-thru flu shot clinic is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. – noon at OverBrooks VA Medical Center.

