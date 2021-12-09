Sen. Cassidy honors fallen Louisiana native Navy SEAL commander in Senate floor speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — Senator Bill Cassidy honored fallen Navy SEAL commander and Louisiana native Brian Bourgeois in a speech on the Senate floor.

Commander Bourgeois, a Lake Charles native, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and received several awards and decorations while serving, including a Bronze Star, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and an Iraq Campaign Medal.

Read Sen. Cassidy’s speech below:

Mr. President,

Today, Lake Charles, my state of Louisiana, and the entire country mourn the loss of an American Hero. U.S. Navy SEAL and commander of SEAL Team 8, Brian Bourgeois, passed away from injuries suffered during a training accident on Saturday.

We lost a SEAL, a dedicated patriot, a son, a husband, a father, a hero.

Commander Bourgeois was born 43 years ago in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Representing the best of our state, he dedicated his life to family and service, joining the U.S. Naval Academy and graduating in May of 2001.

During his two-decade-long career Commander Bourgeois served honorably, led his men bravely and made our country proud.

Among the long list of honors and medals Commander Bourgeois earned for his service to our country was: a Bronze Star marked with a “V”—denoting heroic acts performed during combat, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, a Joint Service Commendation Medal, two Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Combat Action Ribbon, a National Defense Service Medal, an Iraq Campaign Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He was as decorated as he was loved.

The annual Army-Navy game is scheduled for this weekend. To honor Commander Bourgeois, a brother and former member of the Midshipmen football team, the Navy team will run out onto the field with the flag of SEAL Team 8. That banner, representing his spirit, will fly beside the American flag, the Navy flag, and the Marine Corp. flag.

The Navy Football Brotherhood—a non-profit organization aimed at supporting the families of their fallen teammates—is leading fundraising efforts to help support the Bourgeois family.

Our country has, and always will, depend on our most noble answering the call to serve.

To his wife, Megan, and five children, your father represents the best of our nation. A hero who dedicated his life to defending our country and protecting the lives of every American.

For that, we will be forever grateful—shall never forget his service and sacrifice.

Mr. President, please join me in taking this moment in silent prayer for Commander Bourgeois, his family, and all those who loved and knew him.

With that, I yield the floor.

Senator Bill Cassidy