SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Vet Center is presenting lapel pins to Vietnam Veterans and Vietnam service members who served during the war in observation of the 50th anniversary of the last units leaving the southern region of Vietnam.

The pinning ceremony is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday. Along with the pinning ceremony, the Readjustment Counseling Services Mobile Vet Center will also be on-site to support the event and counseling services.

The counseling services offered include:

Individual, group, and family readjustment counseling to assist active-duty service members in making a successful transition from combat, to garrison, or civilian life.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and help with other related problems that affect functioning within the family, work, school, or other areas of everyday life.

Military sexual trauma counseling for active-duty service members of both genders.

If people have questions about the pinning ceremony or the counseling services call the Shreveport Vet Center at 318-861-1776.