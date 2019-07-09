Sneak peek of new statue honoring women veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new memorial honoring female veterans will soon be on display in Bossier City.

The statue will go between the Bossier Civic Center and Muncipal Complex.

It depicts a veteran in battle dress uniform standing on a granite base with five bronze service seals.

It’s the first of it’s kind in this region of the U.S.

“This is such a historic thing for all women in the state of Louisiana and women across the nation. Those women who have served and those who are serving now and those who will serve in the future. This is a monument to them and them service and their sacrifice to this great country” said Sandy Franks with Arklatex Women Veterans of the Arklatex.

The statue is being made by Jerry Jones. He stopped in Bossier on the way to Houston where the statue will be bronzed.

The statue will be presented and dedicated during Women’s History Month next year.

