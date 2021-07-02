Tiger Brigade in Louisiana National Army Guard responds to rocket attack in Syria

ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Troops and Soldiers of the Louisiana Army National Guard responded “professionally and decisively” to an attack in Syria Monday evening.

According to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the LANG, U.S. troops were attacked with multiple rockets around 7:44 p.m.

Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesperson, U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto, stated on Twitter that there were no injuries from the attack and that damage is being assessed.

Update: On June 28, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets, approx. 34 x 122mm rounds of indirect fire. There were no casualties or injuries to U.S. forces. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 29, 2021

While under attack, the national guard says U.S. forces acted in self-defense and returned fire with artillery aimed at positions from which rockets were launched.

“Our Soldiers are trained and prepared to respond to any situation whether it be Hurricane Response or an aggressive attack while in a combat zone,” said Col. Scott Desormeaux brigade commander of the 256th IBCT.

“While under fire, the Soldiers of the Louisiana Tiger Brigade displayed decisive decision making while maintaining their professionalism. Their dedication to the mission has shown no matter the situation, our Soldiers will perform while keeping with the finest traditions of the Louisiana citizen-soldier.”

Tiger Brigade has been conducting operations since the beginning of the year in support of the US Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. The brigade is set to return home later in the year.