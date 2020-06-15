U.S. Army offers signing bonus for those who enlist during virtual hiring event

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Army is providing will hold its first nationwide-virtual hiring campaign – Army National Hiring Days – June 30 through July 2 with the goal of recruiting 10,000 new soldiers to serve in its 150 different career paths.

Qualified applicants could be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of contract and timeline for shipping to basic training.

Making the pot even sweeter, those who enlist during the National Hiring Days also may be eligible for $2,000 signing bonuses.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service.

Although Army recruiters have been focusing on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic made social distancing necessary, this will be the first all-Army nationwide digital recruiting effort.

During the four-day event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage people to explore the Army’s potential career paths, which range from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.

In addition, they will discuss the benefits of military service, such as free health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

“The last three months have challenged America,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

To qualify for enlistment in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.

To learn about entry qualifications, career fields, enlistment incentives and how to connect with a recruiter near you, visit https://www.goarmy.com

An interview with a local recruiter can be scheduled by contacting Adam Garlington at (225)769-8715 or adam.p.garlington.civ@mail.mil.

