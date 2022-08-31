SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs partnered with The Ad Council to create the “Don’t Wait. Reach Out” campaign.

It is a national PSA campaign encouraging veterans to seek help when facing life challenges before reaching a crisis point. This September, the campaign is highlighting new resources to help.

Dr. Lisa Kearny, the executive director for the Veterans Crisis Line, joined morning anchor Jezzamine Wolk to discuss.

Kearny mentioned the veteran’s crisis line at 247365. She also referred to the website VA.gov/reach. Kearny says that the website has various benefits to navigate through, such as education advice and partner counseling.

When asked about how the community can be part of the solution.

Dr. Kearny responded, “I think first remembering suicide is preventable. There is hope, and the care and concern that you show for any veteran in your life, for your next-door neighbor, for your loved one, make a difference.”

“We’re all a part of this together,” she continued.