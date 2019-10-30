Veteran Voices: DAV program helps veterans get to places they’re needed

Disabled American Veterans or DAV has an important, but a simple mission to help support veterans and their families.

One way they help is providing thousands of veterans with transportation to and from their medical appointments.

Dale Tobias is a Korean war veteran.

He’s been driving for the DAV at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for seven years.

“We get people we bring them in. Take them home, for their medical appointments and whatnot,” Dale Tobias said.

The D-A-V is a non-profit helping veterans with transportation to and from medical appointments.

“If we don’t do what we do, we have people who can’t make it to the hospital. A lot don’t have transportation,” Tobias said.

Dale says he drives more than 200 miles a day.

Helping veterans get to the places they need when they need it.

“They seem to appreciate it because they keep asking for me. You know, where have you been come back, when are you going to pick me up again, and that makes me feel great,” Tobias said.

