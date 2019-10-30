Veteran Voices: New statue honoring women veterans is coming to Bossier City

A new memorial honoring female veterans will soon be on display in Bossier City.

“There are lot’s of monuments across the United States for our male counterparts, but less than half a dozen in the United States that honor specifically women veterans from all five services,” said airforce veteran, Sandy Franks, and President and Founder of the Women Veterans of the ARKLATEX.

A new statue representing women veterans will soon stand tall between the Bossier Civic Center and Municipal Complex.

“This is the first monument of its kind in the southeastern part of the United States,” Franks said.

It depicts a woman veteran in battle uniform. Five bronze service seals very visible. A historical project the women veterans of the ArkLaTex took on.

“It’s important that women are recognized and honored for their services to our country,” Franks said.

They leaned on sculptor Jerry Jones, who worked more than 300 hundred hours on the project.

“This patriotic thing that I connect too. I was in the service. My dad was in WW II. My son was in Iraq. There is great satisfaction in doing something like this,” sculptor Jerry Jones said.

The satisfaction they hope others will share in when they come to visit and gather to remember.

“I hope people look at it, say a prayer of thanks for those who were willing to sacrifice, their time, their energy and sometimes their lives for our freedom,” Jones said.

The statue is expected to be finished by March of 2020.

