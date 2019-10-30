Veteran Voices: New technology is helping veterans talk to their doctors

VA Telehealth services are changing the way veterans access quality care.

From your home, the clinic or the hospital, Telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your care team and share important health information.

New technology at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is helping veterans talk to their doctors no matter where they are in the country.

It’s called V-A Video Connect.

“It definitely saves them mileage, saves them time, they don’t have to fight weather extremes and stuff like that,” Tim Story, Virtual Care Program, Manager

It gives veterans an easier way to access their doctors and gives doctors a better way to exam patients who can’t make it into their offices.

“We’ve done VA video connect calls with patients who have been out on the lake fishing. With truck drivers who drive all over the country,” Story said.

Patients only need a smart device or tablet, wifi, and an email address.

“So it really allows them to be able to seen where they are at a time that is most convenient for them,” Story said.

The service isn’t just for primary care, but for mental health, sleep apnea post-surgery and more.

“We have patients coming in for surgery from Alexandria, Lafayette, all over the ArkLaTex. So being able to dial into that patient’s phone and speak with them there it’s just a tremendous benefit,” Story said.

