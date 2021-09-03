$3,000 reward offered for information on missing East Texas woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A $3000 reward is being offered for information that will help authorities find a missing East Texas woman who suffers from a medical condition.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday 46-year-old Jessica Adair, who was reported missing by her son, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at her home on Harris Rd. in the Gill community.

Jessica’s family says she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Jessica stands 5’5” tall and weighs 145 lbs. with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

HSCO deputies say Jessica does not have her purse, medicine, or cell phone with her.

Anyone who knows where Jessica may be is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000 or call 911.