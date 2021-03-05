BCPD searching for 2 teens who ran away from local youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help searching for two teenagers who ran away from a youth shelter in Bossier City.

According to the BCPD Juvenile Crimes Unit, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday 15-year-old Serenity Kriger, of Stonewall, and 15-year-old Kayla Koeplin, of Michigan, ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on 4815 Shed Rd.

Serenity is descibed as a white female, standing 5’4” tall, weighing around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and red shoes.

Kayla is described as an Asian female, standing 5’4” tall, weighing around 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on where Serenity and Kayla may be is urged to call BCPD at (318) 741-8611 or contact your local law enforcement agency. You can also call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

