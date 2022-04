BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department say they have found the runaway teen who ran away from home on Sunday, Monday morning.

According to police, the 16-year-old was last seen in the 2200 Block of Loreco Street in Bossier City. She has a medical condition that requires her to take medicine.

Police ask anyone with information to please call at 318-741-8610.