BCPD seeks public’s help in finding 63-year-old man missing since early April

Donald Welch, 63, of East Texas Street was reported missing on April 7 after family members say they were unable to get in contact with him. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public to help them find an elderly man who went missing earlier this month.

According to BCPD, 63-year-old Donald Welch of East Texas Street was reported missing on April 7 after family members say they were unable to get in contact with him.

Welch is described by police as being 5’9″ tall and weighs between 180 and 190 pounds. Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has seen Welch or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.