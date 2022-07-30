BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking the public to help them locate a teen that ran away late Friday morning.

Police say 15-year-old Shayla Alvarado was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Garden Street in Bossier City around 11 a.m. Friday.

The last time anyone heard from her was a text received from her friend saying that she was fine but would not return home. Her phone was turned off after that text.

Shayla is described as a Hispanic female, five feet tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks, and sparkle sandals.

Anyone with information that can bring Shayla home should call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

Information leading to Shayla’s safe return may be eligible for a cash reward. Call Bossier Crime Stopper at 318-424-4100 or give an anonymous tip through www.p3tips.com