BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July.
Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
Amyiah Davis is described as 4’11, 115 pounds; she was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, black ugg slides, and a black bonnet. She has been known to wear glasses.
Shanese Harris is described as 5’0, 120 pounds.
Anyone who knows where these teens are is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.p3tips.com.