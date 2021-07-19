Bossier City police seeks help finding missing man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to Bossier police, Dwayne Curtis Young, 58, of Norman Circle in Bossier City, took a taxi to an address off of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, but when detectives tried to locate him there, they found that the house was vacant.

Young is described to be 5’8″ tall, weighing around 160 pounds. Young recently spent time in the hospital for a medical condition.

Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who has seen Young or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.