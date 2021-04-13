Bossier City police seek public’s help in finding 17-year-old girl

BCPD says Shonda Fee, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, March 30 when she ran away from a local youth shelter. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who ran away from a youth shelter last month.

According to BCPD, 17-year-old Shonda Fee was last seen on Tuesday, March 30. Fee was wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black/white shoes.

She is described by police as being 5’4″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has hazel eyes, and red hair.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

