Bossier City woman missing after being discharged at hospital on March 12

Kimberly Turgeon, 53, was taken to a local hospital on Thursday, March 11 after experiencing health problems. Bossier City police say when her son called on Friday, March 12, he learned that the hospital had discharged Turgeon and she has not been seen since. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police is asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing after she was discharged from a hospital a week ago.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, on Thursday, March 11, the Bossier City Fire Department was called to the 3500 block of Glasscock about 53-year-old Kimberly Turgeon having health problems. Authorities say Turgeon takes medication and at the time, she was off of them.

Turgeon was taken to a local hospital by BCFD for further evaluation. When her son called to check on her the next day, the hospital told him that Turgeon had been discharged. No one has seen or heard from her since. Police say they were contacted and have been trying to find Turgeon to make sure she is safe.

BCPD says Turgeon was wearing a multi-colored dress and sandals at the time of her disappearance. She is described as being 5’5” tall, weighs around 120-130 pounds, has brown/blonde shoulder-length hair. Turgeon had no wallet, money, or cell phone when she was taken to the hospital.

If anyone has seen Turgeon or knows where she is, please contact Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or a local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.