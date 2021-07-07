Bossier deputies search for 17-year-old boy, went missing over Fourth of July weekend

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who has been missing since the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Cole Rodriguez of the 800 block of Dumaine Drive in Bossier City went missing sometime on the afternoon of Saturday, July 3.

Rodriguez reportedly sent his father a text on Sunday, July 4 stating he was leaving the state.

During their investigation, BPSO detectives say no one has seen or heard from Cole since the last message he sent his father and there has been no contact with him since his phone appeared to have been turned off.

If any has any information that can help find Cole Rodriguez, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.