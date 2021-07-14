Bossier detectives still searching for missing teen, last seen Fourth of July weekend

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish detectives are still searching for a local teen that went missing on July 3.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cole Rodriguez, 17, of the 800 block of Dumaine Drive in Bossier City, went missing sometime on the afternoon of July 3.

Detectives say Cole reportedly sent his father a text on July 4 saying he was leaving the state. No one has seen or heard from Cole since the last message he sent his father, and his phone has since been turned off.

If you have any information that can help find Cole, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.