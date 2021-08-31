Bossier mother still looking for answers after her son disappeared 15 years ago

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier Parish mother is still trying to find out what happened to her son 15 years after his disappearance.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Nelson was last seen Sept. 1, 2006, attending a party at a home near Hwy 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton, Louisiana. That night, he went missing.

BPSO investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to finding out what happened to Clinton.

Clinton stood 6′ 1″ tall and weighed 160 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also wore distinctive round glasses with silver wire rims.

Detectives say Clinton walked out of the home around 8:30 p.m. in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes.

Clinton had moved down from up north to be closer to his father and to work in the oil field industry. His mother, Carolyn Teigen, continues to actively seek answers as to what happened to her son.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “Someone has information that will help us bring closure to his family. Please speak up, and give us a call.”

Over the years Bossier deputies have searched multiple areas throughout the entire parish in addition to other areas.

Anyone with information on what may have happened to Clinton is urged to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100.