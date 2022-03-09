BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager with a medical condition that ran away from a youth facility.

CayleeMae Cramer was last seen Wednesday, March 9. According to officers, she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Cramer is 13 years old. She is 5’3″, weighs 167 lbs, and has scars on both arms. Police say she is known to visit the area near Querbes Golf course in Shreveport.

BPD is asking that anyone with information about Cramer’s whereabouts contact them at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.