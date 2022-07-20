BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two juveniles that ran away from a local youth shelter.

Shanese Harris, 16, was last seen on July 16. She was wearing black shorts, a gold jacket, and a pink bonnet. Harris is 5’0″ and about 120lbs. Police say she has ties in the Ruston area as well as Shreveport.

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division says 15-year-old Kassidy Pickney was also last seen on July 16. She is 6’0″ tall, 185 lbs, and was wearing black pants and a black shirt when shelter staff last saw her. Officials say Pickney could possibly be in the Ruston area with another runaway juvenile.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit tips online or through the p3 Tips mobile app. Tips will remain anonymous.