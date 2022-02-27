BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old Alabama woman who went missing Saturday.

Tanis Lynn Davis, of Dozier, Al., was last seen around noon by her fiance at the Margaritaville Casino.

Davis stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, police say.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8610.