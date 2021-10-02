Parents located: Bossier police seek help finding parent or guardian of toddler found Saturday morning

UPDATE: The parents of the little boy who was found Saturday morning at a Mobile Home Park have been located and everyone is safe, according to Bossier police.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are seeking help in finding a parent or guardian of a little boy found this morning at a local mobile home park.

Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the BCPD Patrol Division responded to a call of a found child at Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park at 6507 Barksdale Blvd.

The child is a male approximately 3 years old.

Anyone who recognizes this child is asked to immediately contact BCPD Lt.. Bart Cavanaugh at 318-741-8977.