Bossier Police seek help finding runaway teen who speaks no English

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are seeking help finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since late August.

Police say Jacinto Fredy Cruz-Brito, a Guatemala refugee who speaks no English, was last seen on August 28, when he ran away from his home in the 2400 block of Murphy Street.

Cruz-Brito is 5’1” tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. BCPD is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.

Anyone who has seen, or has information on the whereabouts of Jacinto is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.