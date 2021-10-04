Bossier Police seek help finding runaway teen who speaks no English

Missing in the ArkLaTex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacinto Fredy Cruz-Brito (Photo courtesy Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are seeking help finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since late August.

Police say Jacinto Fredy Cruz-Brito, a Guatemala refugee who speaks no English,  was last seen on August 28, when he ran away from his home in the 2400 block of Murphy Street.

Cruz-Brito is 5’1” tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. BCPD is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. 

Anyone who has seen, or has information on the whereabouts of Jacinto is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss