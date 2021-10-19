Bossier Police seek help finding 13-year-old who went missing Sunday morning

BOSSIER CITY, La. KKTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Jamaya Summage.

Summage is believed to have ran away on Sunday morning from Apartment A in the 2100 block of South Riverwood Loop Apt. A. She is 5-feet tall, weighs 130 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair, styled in long braids. Her nose is pierced on the right side. She was last seen wearing a gray Snoopy hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Summage, or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.