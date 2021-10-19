Bossier Police seek help finding 13-year-old who went missing Sunday morning

Missing in the ArkLaTex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jamaya Summage (Photo courtesy Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. KKTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Jamaya Summage.

Summage is believed to have ran away on Sunday morning from Apartment A in the 2100 block of South Riverwood Loop Apt. A. She is 5-feet tall, weighs 130 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair, styled in long braids. Her nose is pierced on the right side. She was last seen wearing a gray Snoopy hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Summage, or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss