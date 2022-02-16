BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a pregnant teen who ran away from a local youth shelter Wednesday.

According to police, Makinzie Claiborne is nine months pregnant. She has red and white braids, stands about 5’5” and weighs about 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a small black shirt and blue or gray tights.

Police ask anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.