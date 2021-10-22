Bossier woman pleads for help finding runaway 13-year-old daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier woman is asking the public to help find her missing teenage daughter who ran away from home on Sunday.

“I don’t know where she could be at,” says Jamaica Summage, the mother of 13-year-old Ja’Maya Summage.

Shreveport police say they have seen an uptick on missing teens over the last few years.

“We treat every case the same no matter if they had run away before,” Shreveport Det. Shaqeya Holmes said. “Each case could be different from last time.”

Although Sunday wasn’t the first time Ja’Maya has run away from home, Summage says they were very “cordial” and even ate together hours prior.

“We wasn’t arguing. We wasn’t fussing. We wasn’t fighting. We hadn’t exchanged no words. None of that,” she says.

Holmes says despite a teen’s history, they would still handle his or her case with urgency and advised parents to always report their missing child, which was what Summage did after she went looking for Ja’Maya a little after 4 p.m.

By eight o’clock that night, a police report was filed.

“Everybody got their own opinion and I can’t do anything about that. But I’m not a bad mother,” says Summage, adding she’s not asking the community to go entirely out of their way to help find her daughter “but be on the lookout if you see her, because I would do the same.”

Holmes says every tip counts.

“Every second counts, that’s the best thing you could do as a citizen just try to help us out. The smallest thing could probably help save a child.”

Around 460,000 children are reported missing every year in the United States, according to the FBI.