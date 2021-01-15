Bowie County family searching for couple missing in Little River

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A family in Bowie County is searching for their loved ones who went missing in the Little River on New Year’s day while trying to locate their 4-wheeler.

Both 53-year-old Robert Eaglin and his girlfriend, 50-year-old Michelle Cullom of Hooks, Texas went for a ride on their 4-wheeler on New Year’s Eve.

They told family members the vehicle got stuck in the sand, so they left it by the river that night. One family member says when they went back to get it the next day, Eaglin and Cullom caught a ride from a boater to get to the opposite side of the river. That’s when they were last seen.

The 4-wheeler was found on January 8, 2021, but no sign of Eaglin or Cullom. The couple’s niece says she has so much anxiety not knowing where they are.

“I feel very lost and hopeless – scared. We know that they’re here and we just want to bring them home. We know they’re somewhere on this river and we need help. We need people to duck hunters, fisherman, anybody going out on a boat, keep your eyes open,” said Marquise Kohler.

Saturday, January 16 is the last search planned for the missing couple. The search will start at 10 a.m. in New Boston, Texas at the Little River. The family is asking for the community’s help.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Little River County Sherriff’s Office at 870-898-5115 or Marquise Kohler at 903-490-4941.