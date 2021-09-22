BPD seeks help finding teen missing from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter

Missing in the ArkLaTex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Timothy James Bassinger (photo courtesy Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police detectives are asking the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away 10 days ago from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 17-year-old Timothy James Bassinger went missing from the Shelter at 4815 Shed Road.

Bassinger is described as being between 5’8” and 5’9” tall and weighing from 175-to-200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and gray/red shoes.

Detectives believe Bassinger may have been given a ride from the Love’s Truck Stop at 9600 Highway 80 West in Greenwood to an unknown location in East Texas.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss