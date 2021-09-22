BPD seeks help finding teen missing from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police detectives are asking the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away 10 days ago from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.
Police say at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 17-year-old Timothy James Bassinger went missing from the Shelter at 4815 Shed Road.
Bassinger is described as being between 5’8” and 5’9” tall and weighing from 175-to-200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and gray/red shoes.
Detectives believe Bassinger may have been given a ride from the Love’s Truck Stop at 9600 Highway 80 West in Greenwood to an unknown location in East Texas.
