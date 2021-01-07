BPSO asks public to help them find 17-year-old boy, missing since Jan. 1

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a 17-year-old boy who they believe ran away from home on New Years Day.

According to BPSO, 17-year-old Michael Wayne Majors was last seen at his home on White Oak Drive in Benton between 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on January 1. Deputies say his mother is concerned for his welfare.

Majors is described by deputies as being 5’10” tall, weighs 180 pounds, has red hair, and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about where Michael is or has seen him, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.