HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a teen who went missing Thursday.

According to police, 16-year-old Avery Nicole Johnson was last seen at her home in Haughton by her parents.

Johnson is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and cream tie-die sweat pants, a black zip-up Nike hoodie, a blue tank top with stars, and multicolored Nike Air Maxes.

Police say detectives believe Johnson may be in Bossier Parish, Caddo Parish or Texas. They are asking if anyone has any information to please call the BPSO Criminal Division at 318-956-3418 or 318-965-2203.