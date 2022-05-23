BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in finding a woman who went missing in early May.

According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Melissa Tridico of Benton was last seen on May 6 near the DiamondJacks area riding in a blue Ford F-150 with the license plate number C230898. Tridico is five foot and three inches tall has brown hair, and hazel eyes, and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tridico or the truck is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418.