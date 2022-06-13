BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in finding a teen missing since Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old James Boyd of Princeton left his home around 12:30 a.m. in his sister’s 2008 silver Mazda 6 with a Louisiana license plate number 512CUU.

Boyd weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say there is no description of the clothes he was wearing last or the direction he was traveling.

A friend of Boyd said he might be Shreveport.

If anyone has information on where Boyd might be they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203.