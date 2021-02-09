BPSO seeks public’s help in finding 14-year-old girl, missing since Feb. 8

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a teenage girl whose been missing since Monday, Feb. 8.

According to BPSO, 14-year-old Aimee Rowan was last seen at her home on Wemple Road around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Rowan is described by deputies as standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair with the sides and back shaved, and longer hair at the top. Detectives say she may be traveling with a “Saints” backpack. Aimee’s parents are concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has any information about Rowan or knows where she is, please immediately contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.