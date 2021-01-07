BPSO seeks public’s help in finding 17-year-old girl, missing since Tuesday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who ran away from her home on Tuesday.

According to BPSO, 17-year-old Jaecinea Derey Purnell was last seen at her home on LA Highway 154 in Elm Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 5 between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Her grandmother is concerned about her well-being.

Purnell is described as being 4’11” tall, weighs 125, has black hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about her where Purnell is, or has seen her, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.