BPSO seeks public’s help in finding 17-year-old Plain Dealing boy

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who ran away from his home in Plain Dealing Monday morning.

According to BPSO, 17-year-old Thomas Woolley of the 300 block of Walkers Chapel Road was last seen by a family member in Springhill on May 3.

He was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a red T-shirt, and a black baseball cap.

If anyone has information about where Woolley is, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. His family is concerned for his welfare.