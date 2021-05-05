BPSO seeks public’s help in finding 17-year-old Plain Dealing boy

Missing in the ArkLaTex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who ran away from his home in Plain Dealing Monday morning.

According to BPSO, 17-year-old Thomas Woolley of the 300 block of Walkers Chapel Road was last seen by a family member in Springhill on May 3.

He was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a red T-shirt, and a black baseball cap.

If anyone has information about where Woolley is, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. His family is concerned for his welfare.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss