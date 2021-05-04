BPSO seeks public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old boy

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who ran away after leaving school Monday.

BPSO says 14-year-old De’Marea Jennings of the 4700 block of Parkdale Drive in Shreveport, was last seen on May 3 around 2:00 p.m. at Rusheon Middle School in Bossier City.

When Jennings left school, he never went home. Deputies say Jennings may be in Bossier City or in the North Market area of Caddo Parish.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts, yellow socks, and white shoes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.