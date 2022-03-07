UPDATE: CPSO says Wilmer Joseph Hill has been found safe.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo deputies are seeking the public’s help in the search for a Rodessa man that was last seen early Monday morning.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Wilmer Joseph Hill was reported missing on Monday. Hill is a black male described as 5-feet-9-inches tall weighing about 200 pounds.

According to a report, Hill was in his home at 5 a.m. Witnesses say they last saw Hill wearing a blue jogging suit while riding in his black and blue motorized wheelchair on Main Street at Pitts Rd. in Rodessa between 5 and 8 a.m.

Hill has a serious medical condition and is scheduled for treatment on Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPSO Communications Division at (318) 675-2170.