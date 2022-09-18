The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding this missing 64-year-old woman.

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL-KMSS) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are searching for a missing 64-year-old female who walked away from home Sunday morning in the Atlanta area.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has grey and white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She is thought to possibly be walking toward Texas State Highway 77.

The Sheriff says the lady has hallucinations but is nonviolent.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 756-7511.