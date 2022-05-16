COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are searching for a girl who went missing after she was placed temporarily in a Columbia County home.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 13-year-old Braylon Nicole Perkins is originally from Miller County but disappeared from her temporary placement home in Columbia County around 1 a.m. Monday.

Perkins is described as having reddish-brown hair and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt and was carrying a blue bag. Police believe she may have a small dog or a large black dog with her.

Anyone who sees someone matching Perkins’ description is asked to contact Columbia Central central dispatch at (870) 234-5655.