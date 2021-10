EMERSON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an Emerson man missing since September 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, 57-year-old Chad Tompkins was last seen by family members at the Emerson Food Mart. Tompkins is described as a white male of average build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you see anyone matching this description in the Emerson area, call 870-234-5655.