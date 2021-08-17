DPSO seeks public’s help in finding Mansfield man; abandoned truck found in E. Texas

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Mansfield man whose broken-down truck was found in East Texas.

According to DPSO, 35-year-old Jeremiah Hampton was last seen on Friday afternoon, August 13. Deputies say his family members have not heard from Hampton since then, and they believe he was traveling from Mansfield to Tyler, Texas.

Authorities found Hampton’s 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck in Franklin County, but did not see any signs of him. Hampton has not shown up to work or has spoken to his girlfriend or mother since last weekend.

Detectives are seeking any information from the public in an attempt to find Hampton and ensure his safety. If you should have information to provide, you may call our main office at 318.872.3956 and ask to speak with Lt. Reggie Roe in Investigations.