DPSO asks for help in finding two missing teenagers

Ben Davis, 16, and Kamrey Hill, 16, have been missing since Tuesday night, October 19. (Source De Soto Police Department)

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers, believed to be together.

Kamrey Nicole Hill, 16, and Ben Davis, 16, were last seen on Tuesday night, October 19. Kamrey stands 5’ 1” tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Investigators are still collecting up-to-date information on Ben Davis. The photo is a recent one.

Both teens are believed to be in a grey 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana plates: 765ACG.

Anyone who has seen either of these children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call DPSO and ask to speak with an investigator at (318) 872-3956.