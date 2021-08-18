E. Texas police seek public’s help in finding Marshall woman

MARSHALL, TEXAS — The Marshall Police Department is asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing early Monday morning.

According to MPD, 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks of Marshall was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainseville Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday, August 16.

Police say she was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Hicks was wearing a white, pink, and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Anyone with any information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.