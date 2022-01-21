Family of Vivian woman missing for 2 years appeals to public

Dorothy “Dottie” McCathran has been missing from her Vivian home for two years.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday marks two years since the disappearance of a woman from north Caddo Parish and her family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on January 21, 2020. McCathran is described as a white female, five-foot-three, 110 pounds; she has brown eyes and short hair.

“Numerous searches of her property have not turned up any significant leads,” according to the Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Matt Purgerson.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Det. Purgerson at 675-2170 or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.