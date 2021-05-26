Greenwood PD seeks public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old boy

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Greenwood Police Department is asking the public to help them find a teenage boy whose abandoned truck was found along a highway Sunday morning.

According to Greenwood police, officers found 17-year-old Andre McLaughlin’s truck along Louisiana Highway 169 near Interstate 20 Sunday morning.

Police say they are not sure if McLaughlin ran away or went missing. He has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If anyone has information about McLaughlin or knows where he is, please contact GPD or local law enforcement.

